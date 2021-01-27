At a press conference featuring some of President Biden’s “climate advisers” that took place ahead of the signing of more executive orders, John Kerry said that, sure, oil and gas workers might lose their jobs as a result, but they’d be grateful to this administration for possibly giving them a chance to build solar panels instead. Isn’t it special that a Biden “climate adviser” is a guy with several mansions around the world and a private jet?

In any case, another one of Biden’s climate advisers is former EPA chief (under Obama) Gina McCarthy, whose comments indicated that… well, we might be screwed:

Anyone able to translate this for me? pic.twitter.com/n68kXnKdH9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 27, 2021

The Biden admin—in a word salad of intersectional blather—declares climate change is “the most significant public health challenge of our time,” so I guess COVID is over/wasn’t that much of a public health challenge? pic.twitter.com/yKgvfsDNUY — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 27, 2021

First of all, is the coronavirus no longer a pressing crisis?

Apparently no one has told her about COVID. https://t.co/v75LXagNWQ — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 27, 2021

The “priorities” seem to have shifted, because “science,” or something.

Climate change didn't lock me inside my house. Can we stop the insanity please? — Laura (@njlaura12) January 27, 2021

Narrator: They had no intention of stopping the insanity.

🤪🤡 Administration But they've definitely got virtue signaling down pat. https://t.co/zQc6N0w8V6 — 🇺🇸 One Nation Under God 🇺🇸 (@Leo04847568) January 27, 2021

Good Lawd! Do they really think Americans are falling for this total BS? https://t.co/TMbloCrPYx — Summer Fontenot (@summerfontenot) January 27, 2021

They tried to push the same bill of goods years ago when Obama was president, and you know how that worked out. But that doesn’t mean they won’t kill off a lot of jobs trying to pull the same shams all over again.