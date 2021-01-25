Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will not be presiding over the Senate trial for Donald Trump in the wake of another impeachment vote in the House. The reason is that Trump is no longer a sitting president. But the Democrats have found somebody else to preside:

That just has “fair trial” written all over it!

And the Dems said Trump was the one who wanted a “banana republic”?

Mitt Romney seems to think it’s going to be legit:

