Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will not be presiding over the Senate trial for Donald Trump in the wake of another impeachment vote in the House. The reason is that Trump is no longer a sitting president. But the Democrats have found somebody else to preside:

Sen. Pat Leahy will preside over Trump's Senate trial, not Chief Justice Roberts https://t.co/X7B8x4oXCQ pic.twitter.com/RcVDWyNCxt — New York Post (@nypost) January 25, 2021

That just has “fair trial” written all over it!

Justice is clearly the goal when a member of the jury is also the judge. https://t.co/bCqAlraaPO — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 25, 2021

And the Dems said Trump was the one who wanted a “banana republic”?

So we are running this like a banana republic? Got it. — Gavin O’Grady (@gogrady24) January 25, 2021

Odd. Big Time conflict. Media party will ignore the conflict and endorse it. — Thomas J. Hahn (TJH) (@TjhVerboten) January 25, 2021

How long do we have to keep laboring under this ridiculous clown show? https://t.co/Ki2aELC14E — One-Horse Pony Express Rider (@StpeterPadilla) January 25, 2021

"Conservatives" supporting this charade should stand up and take a bow. https://t.co/QdR9KB7afe — Charles Flemming (@ChasFlemming) January 25, 2021

Mitt Romney seems to think it’s going to be legit: