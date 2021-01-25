Donald Trump is no longer living in the White House, but that doesn’t mean the Hollywood Left’s ridiculous comparisons are going to stop. Director Spike Lee carried on a longtime tradition this way:
Spike Lee: Trump "will go down in history with the likes of Hitler" https://t.co/YWYJxhZClC pic.twitter.com/5T7IkstIqk
— The Hill (@thehill) January 25, 2021
::Insert huge eye roll gif here::
You have to be a complete idiot to say this. https://t.co/9JR3nBeV5A
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 25, 2021
Remember when Hitler got voted out of office and kicked off Twitter https://t.co/66GmomGF7c
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 25, 2021
Any sense of historical perspective that might have remained intact in the celebrity Left has definitely disappeared in the last four years:
Please don’t minimize the mass murder of 6 million by making that comparison. Talk to a Holocaust survivor or visit the museum.
— JustOneVictory (@AwatsSf) January 25, 2021
What an f’n moron. https://t.co/16VlH67TgE
— Angry Eagle (@3Tbone3) January 25, 2021
Huh, and it didn’t even take a worldwide war to oust him from power. https://t.co/gGegqfCIT6
— Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) January 25, 2021
I’m exhausted by this frankly bigoted nonsense.
Having a president you don’t like is not like living under Hitler.
STOP USING THE HOLOCAUST TO MAKE PETTY HYPERBOLIC STATEMENTS. https://t.co/qJENbPbT2G
— Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) January 25, 2021
Definitely in the finals for stupidest statement of 2021 https://t.co/yN2hmGUZdD
— Brian (@_BrianMcD) January 25, 2021
Every single day, it still bemuses me that people obviously don’t know who Hitler is. https://t.co/DsFTYFbik6
— Ben Harris (@Ben_Harris_9895) January 25, 2021
Demonstrating how the education system has failed.
— mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 25, 2021
Spike Lee thinks all Hitler did was say mean things https://t.co/6NI5k3du94
— SharkBait (@_Myster_E) January 25, 2021
These celebrities need counseling https://t.co/yd2fHwTJ9i
— AllEliteDoug21 (@AllEliteDoug21) January 25, 2021
And yet liberal celebrities are the ones who agree that Republican Trump supporters need to be “deprogrammed.”