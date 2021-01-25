Donald Trump is no longer living in the White House, but that doesn’t mean the Hollywood Left’s ridiculous comparisons are going to stop. Director Spike Lee carried on a longtime tradition this way:

Spike Lee: Trump "will go down in history with the likes of Hitler" https://t.co/YWYJxhZClC pic.twitter.com/5T7IkstIqk — The Hill (@thehill) January 25, 2021

::Insert huge eye roll gif here::

You have to be a complete idiot to say this. https://t.co/9JR3nBeV5A — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 25, 2021

Remember when Hitler got voted out of office and kicked off Twitter https://t.co/66GmomGF7c — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 25, 2021

Any sense of historical perspective that might have remained intact in the celebrity Left has definitely disappeared in the last four years:

Please don’t minimize the mass murder of 6 million by making that comparison. Talk to a Holocaust survivor or visit the museum. — JustOneVictory (@AwatsSf) January 25, 2021

Huh, and it didn’t even take a worldwide war to oust him from power. https://t.co/gGegqfCIT6 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) January 25, 2021

I’m exhausted by this frankly bigoted nonsense. Having a president you don’t like is not like living under Hitler. STOP USING THE HOLOCAUST TO MAKE PETTY HYPERBOLIC STATEMENTS. https://t.co/qJENbPbT2G — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) January 25, 2021

Definitely in the finals for stupidest statement of 2021 https://t.co/yN2hmGUZdD — Brian (@_BrianMcD) January 25, 2021

Every single day, it still bemuses me that people obviously don’t know who Hitler is. https://t.co/DsFTYFbik6 — Ben Harris (@Ben_Harris_9895) January 25, 2021

Demonstrating how the education system has failed. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 25, 2021

Spike Lee thinks all Hitler did was say mean things https://t.co/6NI5k3du94 — SharkBait (@_Myster_E) January 25, 2021

These celebrities need counseling https://t.co/yd2fHwTJ9i — AllEliteDoug21 (@AllEliteDoug21) January 25, 2021

And yet liberal celebrities are the ones who agree that Republican Trump supporters need to be “deprogrammed.”