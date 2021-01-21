President Biden spent eight years as VP to Barack Obama, and everybody remembers the “Solyndra” years ostensibly devoted to taking action on climate change when “dirty” jobs were axed in favor of “green” jobs. We’re now back to that philosophy occupying the White House, and Biden has already signed an EO that puts an end to the Keystone pipeline:

On his first day in the White House, President Joe Biden signed an executive order blocking further construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline project. Most voters disagree with Biden’s decision and expect gasoline prices to increase because of it. Story link below – https://t.co/Q0o3FD75ES — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 21, 2021

At Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing to be the next transportation secretary today, Sen. Ted Cruz asked him what the workers who are losing their jobs should expect next. Buttigieg’s response was a form of “we’ll think of something ‘green’ for them to do”:

Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg defends Biden's elimination of Keystone pipeline jobs, saying those workers need to get “different ones”pic.twitter.com/T56f7aKp8D — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) January 21, 2021

They always say that the thousands of jobs lost will be replaced by a million new jobs, but after eight years of Obama/Biden claiming that very thing, you’re right to be incredibly skeptical:

There you go all you 50 yr old pipefitters need to learn to code or try Mac Donalds they have $15 hr fryer jobs https://t.co/sapigQRwXf — Capehog (@capehog) January 21, 2021

The party of the average worker, everybody! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Memetic_Proportions (@MProportions) January 21, 2021

Justin Trudeau is one of the most liberal leaders in the world and even he supports the Keystone Pipeline. Why? Because he knows the project's cancellation will be an economic disaster that is NOT based on science. https://t.co/youUN3ucFl — The Ann and Phelim Scoop 🎙 (@AP_Scoop) January 21, 2021

Democrats will end your life and wont lose a moments sleep over it. — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) January 21, 2021

If your job lies between Democrats and their agenda all bets are off.