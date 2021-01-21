President Biden spent eight years as VP to Barack Obama, and everybody remembers the “Solyndra” years ostensibly devoted to taking action on climate change when “dirty” jobs were axed in favor of “green” jobs. We’re now back to that philosophy occupying the White House, and Biden has already signed an EO that puts an end to the Keystone pipeline:

At Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing to be the next transportation secretary today, Sen. Ted Cruz asked him what the workers who are losing their jobs should expect next. Buttigieg’s response was a form of “we’ll think of something ‘green’ for them to do”:

Trending

They always say that the thousands of jobs lost will be replaced by a million new jobs, but after eight years of Obama/Biden claiming that very thing, you’re right to be incredibly skeptical:

If your job lies between Democrats and their agenda all bets are off.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeconfirmation hearingJoe BidenKeystone PipelinePete ButtigiegTransportation Secretary