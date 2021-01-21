Earlier today we told you about a CNN report which cited a “source” (::cough:: somebody in the Biden administration ::cough::) who told them President Biden inherited no vaccine distribution plan so they had to start from scratch.

Here’s how CNN pitched it:

Fast forward a few hours to Dr. Fauci’s press conference and you hear a different story:

Hey, wouldn’t one of those “contains misinformation” flags on CNN’s story from Twitter be nice right about now?

Everything Trump ever said about CNN was right on the money, which is probably why they hate him so much.

Expect nothing short of the sound of crickets coming from CNN when it pertains to their original story vs. what Fauci said this afternoon.

That cycle will definitely continue.

