President Joe Biden was sworn into office yesterday, and just before that California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent him a letter offering to share information on how he’s helped his state and is ready to help the new administration roll his policies out on a national scale:

The Biden Administration will be a true partner for CA. Today, we sent a letter to President-elect Biden on key areas of collaboration for CA & the federal government in the American Rescue Plan and beyond.https://t.co/GSI3wtaKA7 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 19, 2021

Republican California State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has a much better idea:

Gov. Newsom's letter to President Biden says he "stands ready" to "highlight" California's "policy innovations" so they can be scaled nationally. I stand ready to highlight California's policy failures so they can be averted nationally. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 20, 2021

We like that a lot more than Gov. Newsom’s idea.

Maybe they should work at keeping electricity flowing to their their constituents first… — Deb (@clawgrinder) January 21, 2021

Did he mention he is also about to be recalled? Just curious. https://t.co/ZmvcjmduZd — Da Vinci (@DaVinci619) January 20, 2021

I live here, so to the rest of America.. Don't do it ! https://t.co/fAKlMaMKB7 — Mike (@mgileot1) January 20, 2021

Chuck Schumer wasn’t kidding when he said “buckle up.”