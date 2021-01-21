President Joe Biden was sworn into office yesterday, and just before that California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent him a letter offering to share information on how he’s helped his state and is ready to help the new administration roll his policies out on a national scale:

Republican California State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has a much better idea:

We like that a lot more than Gov. Newsom’s idea.

Chuck Schumer wasn’t kidding when he said “buckle up.”

Tags: californiaGov. Gavin NewsomJoe Bidenprogressivism