Joe Biden was sworn in as president earlier today, and suddenly a letter arrived to congratulate the new POTUS and VPOTUS, and to pass along an offer:

NEW @NBCNews: Amazon has extended offer to President Joe Biden to assist with national Covid vaccine distribution. In letter to @POTUS, Amazon Consumer CEO Dave Clark says "Amazon stands ready to assist you…”https://t.co/1DZ7apVy4H pic.twitter.com/DPoGi9yT4G — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) January 20, 2021

That brought with it many questions like this:

Why didn’t they do this for Trump? https://t.co/kdpGCZ6iTj — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) January 20, 2021

According to NBC News’ Dylan Byers, Amazon sent no such letter to Trump when he was president:

+ For those asking if similar offer was extended to President Trump… I asked. Amazon rep said company was in touch with CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Dept. of Health and Human Services last month. But no mention of a direct letter to President Trump. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) January 20, 2021

+ And: We’ve reached out to Biden White House (inclu. @jrpsaki / @PressSec) for response/comment re: the Amazon letter. Will keep you posted. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, people sense that a nasty game of politics has been played:

So Amazon purposely withheld assistance in distributing a life saving vaccine because of politics & the media will look the other way as if this was justified. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 20, 2021

Oh, the media will definitely look the other way.

Amazon confirmed that they didn’t issue any kind of letter to President Trump offering assistance like this. Pretty disgusting that Amazon has prioritized politics over the health of Americans. https://t.co/kH2lEfyoBu — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) January 20, 2021

The global pandemic evidently just got serious enough for Amazon to offer assistance. https://t.co/Fntd2xlnYm — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 20, 2021

I question the timing. https://t.co/O8gW4u3FHD — Peace Rioter Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) January 20, 2021

Everyone is ready to help save lives now that the right political ideology is in office. You wouldn’t want to help previously because the death rate helped frame the narrative against The previous occupant. https://t.co/wCmj2Saniw — Michael O'Fallon – Sovereign Nations (@SovMichael) January 20, 2021

So Amazon didn't give a shit about Americans dying from the Chinese virus until Joe Biden became president. https://t.co/Yi9n7lI7H1 — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) January 20, 2021