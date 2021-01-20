Joe Biden was sworn in as president earlier today, and suddenly a letter arrived to congratulate the new POTUS and VPOTUS, and to pass along an offer:

That brought with it many questions like this:

According to NBC News’ Dylan Byers, Amazon sent no such letter to Trump when he was president:

Trending

Meanwhile, people sense that a nasty game of politics has been played:

Oh, the media will definitely look the other way.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amazoncoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19Donald TrumpJeff BezosJoe Biden