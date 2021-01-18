GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been the target of media, Democrat & Resistance ire even before he entered Congress. After Cawthorn rose from his wheelchair to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance, White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor couldn’t help but turn it into a “direct rebuke” of those protesting police brutality. Also, a Lincoln Project adviser called Cawthorn “a little Nazi s**tstain,” among other things.

During the congressional race last year, Cawthorn’s Democrat opponent, Moe Davis, went way out of his way to try and prove that his Republican opponent loves him some Hitler. Oh, and Davis was also a lead prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay and thinks if anybody deserves to be at Gitmo, it’s Rep. Cawthorn:

I was Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo for over 2 years and there’s far more evidence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s guilt than there was of guilt for 95+ percent of the detainees. It’s time we start a domestic war on sedition by American terrorists.@CawthornforNC#MadCaw pic.twitter.com/ImbOB3yHVZ — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) January 18, 2021

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack there…

The Left – which has won everything in 2021 – continues to spiral into hopeless insanity. The continue to be miserable. I do not understand what is happening to these people, but it is frightening. https://t.co/bVcdWrT7eY — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 18, 2021

And it’s only just the beginning.

I’m sorry what — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 18, 2021

Amazing. They lock people up at Guantanamo with no trial, wait for that process to become completely normalized, and then use it as a rationale for going after American citizens. You almost have to admire the brazenness of it all https://t.co/vhpq72t6eL — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) January 18, 2021

I love when prosecutors [the same people responsible for depriving folks of liberty] tweet their ignorance of the law 🙄 https://t.co/0ENPPyW0OA — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 18, 2021

Dude, you are basically admitting that plenty of people who were held in Guantanamo were held on spurious charges https://t.co/NhgonkgQa3 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 18, 2021

This is what we call a self-evident self-own. https://t.co/3uOQYyQ2wY — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) January 18, 2021

Wow, that was… something else.