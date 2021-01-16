Yesterday at the U.S. State Department’s website, a fact sheet was published containing previously undisclosed information about activity at the Wuhan Institute of Virology:

The CCP’s deadly obsession with secrecy and control comes at the expense of public health in China and around the world. The previously undisclosed information in this fact sheet, combined with open-source reporting, highlights three elements about COVID-19’s origin that deserve greater scrutiny:

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge summed up some of that information in this tweet:

#Covid-19 READ: US Gov “has reason to believe that several researchers inside the WIV (Wuhan Institute of Virology) became sick in autumn 2019” + in 2016 Lab began research (“gain of function”) on bat virus (96.2% similar) to COVID ⁦⁦@SecPompeo⁩ https://t.co/6aa9aIPBmx — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 16, 2021

The full fact sheet is here.

Yet this is treated as conspiracy talk by the media. https://t.co/aguXXqkN1m — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 16, 2021

Before the election, this information could get you thrown off television, fired from your job, and deplatformed from social media. https://t.co/L15cevLJP7 — Rich "The People's Pundit" Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) January 16, 2021

If you said this before the election you would be called crazy….but here we are. https://t.co/T9ttbKcn0P — Rodolfo (Rudy) Pagés (@rudypages) January 16, 2021