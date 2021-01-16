Yesterday at the U.S. State Department’s website, a fact sheet was published containing previously undisclosed information about activity at the Wuhan Institute of Virology:

The CCP’s deadly obsession with secrecy and control comes at the expense of public health in China and around the world. The previously undisclosed information in this fact sheet, combined with open-source reporting, highlights three elements about COVID-19’s origin that deserve greater scrutiny:

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge summed up some of that information in this tweet:

The full fact sheet is here.

