Chicago’s mayor hasn’t earned the nickname “Lockdown Lightfoot” for nothing (with occasional breaks for hypocrisy), but in light of new information she seems to be starting to change her mind:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says Chicago restaurants and bars need to be allowed to reopen "as quickly as possible" to cut down on instances of private parties where people don't take proper precautions against COVID-19. https://t.co/EC4Df2tFs7 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 14, 2021

As if this all wasn’t completely predictable. Maybe the “Corona Destroyer” is starting to catch on:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is again pushing to reopen restaurants, says she plans to talk with Gov. Pritzker about the issue as city is meeting "most" if not all. Restaurants will be some of the safer places, are highly regulated. "I'd like to see it as soon as possible." — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) January 14, 2021

Lightfoot also wants to reopen bars to indoor service, which makes for an interesting messaging challenge: Stay home, unless you really want to go out for a drink. https://t.co/ax3WljjT4L — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) January 14, 2021

BREAKING: Restaurants and bars should be reopened "as soon as possible," Mayor Lightfoot says. She said she'd talk to Gov. Pritzker about reopening the businesses for indoor services because she thinks the ban has led to secret, unsafe parties. https://t.co/DgsnMWbYt4 pic.twitter.com/1X21Rtgwqs — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) January 14, 2021

Letter from @AldermanHopkins to Lightfoot "in solidarity with Chicago Restaurants Coalition" urging that she "enter discussions" with Pritzker to allow indoor bar/restaurant service at 20% capacity in Chicago. Says indoor ban is a "death sentence" for thousands of establishments. pic.twitter.com/EQBPoFjovt — Erin Hegarty (@erin_hegarty) January 12, 2021

How come it seems like government officials who have said “follow the science” the loudest have had edicts that have made the least sense?

So, like prohibition, COVID restrictions had unintended consequences and didn't work?

Who could have possibly predicted this? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 14, 2021

Politicians like Lightfoot and Cuomo figuring out the easily foreseeable consequences of their lockdowns almost a year after the fact is just class government. https://t.co/DvS3RdqT6k — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 14, 2021

Her and Cuomo probably have seen their recent revenue projections. LMAO. https://t.co/HvWwUc9aBV — Лёня (Ph.D) (@ethics13) January 14, 2021

And of course many people can’t help but notice when these epiphanies are taking place:

Another example of lockdown policies starting to ease now that the party-in-power in Washington has changed. Sad that that had so much to do with these insane policies to begin with, but good that they’re starting to loosen their grip nonetheless. https://t.co/r82MXjHwDg — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) January 14, 2021

I don't ever want to be lectured on not taking Covid seriously, masks, mandates, etc ever again Cuomo and Lightfoot showing their true colors – it was never about safety. It was about causing you pain, gaining power, and making you associate it with their enemy WHAT TIMING! https://t.co/auxd9l01jr — Blue Star Union (@BlueStarUnion) January 14, 2021

Wow. What timing. Cuomo just said this too. https://t.co/GUI0IpAWUv — Jonathan Falcon (@JonathanFalcons) January 14, 2021

Why yes he did!