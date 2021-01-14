Yesterday President Trump released a video through the White House account in which he called for peace and condemned what took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th:

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who is now a CNN contributor for obvious reasons, then explained why Trump’s call for peace was actually a call for violence:

In other words, there’s nothing Trump could say that almost anybody on CNN wouldn’t report as a call for violence.

In some places you can get fired for being a liar but that quality seems to be what gets you hired by CNN.

Unless they are their conspiracies.

Tags: Andrew McCabeCNNDonald TrumpFBI