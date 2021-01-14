Yesterday President Trump released a video through the White House account in which he called for peace and condemned what took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th:

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who is now a CNN contributor for obvious reasons, then explained why Trump’s call for peace was actually a call for violence:

CNN’s Andy McCabe attacks Trump for posting a video calling for peace, suggests it was actually a call for violence. "Trump is a master at coded language and the use of dog whistles. And there is no question that that statement included some of those same references" pic.twitter.com/IzwWmQ6lHc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2021

In other words, there’s nothing Trump could say that almost anybody on CNN wouldn’t report as a call for violence.

Damned if you do, damned if you don't — Rob (@rkskckak) January 14, 2021

These people are master conspiracy theorists. First they said we must believe them after the Russian hoax and now this. — Abel Stolz (@AbelStolz) January 14, 2021

And they think it’s just the right that fall into conspiracy theories 😂 https://t.co/JnywSTjoiy — Brittany C (@brittanyv09) January 14, 2021

Andy McCabe who was fired from the FBI is still telling lies. These people are complete nut jobs. @cnn is still the Cartoon network. 🙄😂 https://t.co/5KOOPOzSYl — Gavin Newsom's Orange Jumpsuit (@ElectPatriot) January 14, 2021

In some places you can get fired for being a liar but that quality seems to be what gets you hired by CNN.

Ha! I thought they hated conspiracies. https://t.co/LT3VJjn9qg — HerrieSchepper (@TedBraak) January 14, 2021

Unless they are their conspiracies.