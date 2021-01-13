The Joe Biden administration will be in charge of the federal government in less than a week, and the President-Elect’s choice to head up the United States Agency for International Development is a familiar name:

Ambassador Samantha Power is a world-renowned voice of conscience and moral clarity—challenging and rallying the international community to stand up for the dignity and humanity of all people. As USAID Administrator, she'll be a powerful force for principled American engagement. pic.twitter.com/jwseGEsb8c — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 13, 2021

Richard Grenell doesn’t think things are destined to turn out well considering the track record during the Obama administration:

You want the one who ignored the Syrian genocide to be in charge of the US Aid strategy? Yikes. https://t.co/MDJiBBinI9 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 13, 2021

“Yikes” indeed!

Obama 3.0 foreign policy. Cuz it didn’t suck enough 🙄 https://t.co/h181JwYiAJ — PNeil (@pattyhneil) January 13, 2021

Wasn’t she responsible for some unmasking too? — Ollie Dewis (@olliedewis) January 13, 2021

The “smart power” people are returning, and what could possibly go wrong?