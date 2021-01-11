Today was the first day of trading on the stock exchange since Twitter announced that President Trump (and others) had been banned for life from their social media platform. Twitter’s stock, after plunging double digits after the opening, ended up down over six percent by the closing bell:

Over the weekend we told you about Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey mocking the fact that Parler had been removed from the Apple app store, and as a result was no longer the number one downloaded app:

As it turns out, two tech people can play the trolling game. The social networking service Gab tweeted this as Twitter’s stock was dropping earlier in the day:

