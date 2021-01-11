Today was the first day of trading on the stock exchange since Twitter announced that President Trump (and others) had been banned for life from their social media platform. Twitter’s stock, after plunging double digits after the opening, ended up down over six percent by the closing bell:

CNBC: Twitter shares close down more than 6% in first trading day after Trump ban — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 11, 2021

Twitter stock is still down almost 7% after it banned President Trump and purged conservatives. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) January 11, 2021

Twitter stock dropped 6% today. Are you paying attention @jack ? https://t.co/FoPsqx2oWo — John Simmons (@Johnsimmons1009) January 11, 2021

Over the weekend we told you about Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey mocking the fact that Parler had been removed from the Apple app store, and as a result was no longer the number one downloaded app:

As it turns out, two tech people can play the trolling game. The social networking service Gab tweeted this as Twitter’s stock was dropping earlier in the day:

Twitter lost $4 Billion today. LOL — Gab.com (@getongab) January 11, 2021

Chances are they'll keep hemorrhaging money… https://t.co/amOndTxjLz — Herr Doctor Kaiser-Elect Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) January 11, 2021

I am LOVING Gab's super trolling😂❤ https://t.co/J3JntMZNV5 — Awoman named Mary DeSantis Giuliani Powell (@maryh4751) January 11, 2021

Censoring free speech is costly. Hopefully Gab takes over. https://t.co/BOnwTCx0dM — JustAnotherPatriot (@FreeDem15) January 11, 2021

