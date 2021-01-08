When Trump entered office one of the Democrat narratives was that he’s a madman and will start a nuclear war. Four peaceful years later (as far as wars go), they’re ushering Trump out of office with the same rhetoric:

“WHOA”? Did anybody expect anything less from Pelosi?

CNN’s Jim Acosta was among those who helped push this latest attempt to freak everybody out:

Pelosi’s using such language in an attempt to convince Trump Cabinet members and Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment:

So now “because he might nuke somebody” is the talking point of the day.

Dems will leave no “everybody panic” stone unturned until Trump is out of office, and the media will gladly help them keep sounding the alarm.

Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpNancy Pelosinuclear weapons