When Trump entered office one of the Democrat narratives was that he’s a madman and will start a nuclear war. Four peaceful years later (as far as wars go), they’re ushering Trump out of office with the same rhetoric:

🚨PELOSI says she’s spoken to Milley about preventing trump from launching nukes. pic.twitter.com/XIhGqr5QUq — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 8, 2021

WHOA: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, "This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes & ordering a nuclear strike" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 8, 2021

“WHOA”? Did anybody expect anything less from Pelosi?

CNN’s Jim Acosta was among those who helped push this latest attempt to freak everybody out:

And… In letter to colleagues today, Pelosi says she has spoken to the Joint Chiefs Chairman to prevent Trump from accessing the nuclear codes. https://t.co/RjS8VL0vQl pic.twitter.com/4kjpNWcU0P — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 8, 2021

Pelosi’s using such language in an attempt to convince Trump Cabinet members and Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment:

This morning, @SenSchumer and I placed a call to Vice President Pence to urge him to invoke the 25th Amendment which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the President. We have not yet heard back from the Vice President. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

So now “because he might nuke somebody” is the talking point of the day.

This is a dumb thing to even pretend he’d do. https://t.co/SwVAlDdxMA — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 8, 2021

Milking it for all its worth. https://t.co/GGfwNoqcH4 — Americanophile🇺🇸 (@Americanophile) January 8, 2021

Dems will leave no “everybody panic” stone unturned until Trump is out of office, and the media will gladly help them keep sounding the alarm.