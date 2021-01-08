In 12 days Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take office. What can be expected next? Journalist Glenn Greenwald has a thread about what to expect under the guise of the new admin’s strategy to combat “domestic terrorism,” which he says will involve redefining the term:

And who will gladly assist Biden/Harris and the Democrats? The same “profession” that has carried their water for years, of course:

And it’ll all get underway the afternoon of January 20th.

Chuck Schumer wasn’t kidding when he said “buckle up.”

Tags: Glenn GreenwaldJoe BidenKamala Harrismainstream mediawar on terror