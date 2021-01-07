After the U.S. Capitol was stormed yesterday, the security breakdown is being assessed, and one of the measures that will be put into place is a wall that will be in place at least a month:

But haven’t we been told for a long time that “walls don’t make us safer” and “bridges, not walls”?

That’s what the media and Democrats have told everybody for the last several years.

It figures.

