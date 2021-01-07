After the U.S. Capitol was stormed yesterday, the security breakdown is being assessed, and one of the measures that will be put into place is a wall that will be in place at least a month:

NOW: The Secretary of the U.S. Army says a 7 foot nonscalable wall is being erected around the U.S. Capitol and will remain in place for the next 30 days, including during Biden’s inauguration. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 7, 2021

The Secretary of the Army is speaking now. He says for at least the next 30 days, there will be a 7 foot nonscalable wall put up around the Capitol. — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) January 7, 2021

But haven’t we been told for a long time that “walls don’t make us safer” and “bridges, not walls”?

why?

walls don't work — Count Mo (@Mast3rmo) January 7, 2021

I was explicitly told walls did not work. https://t.co/sQDGsvcaoB — sassyc (@cgard30) January 7, 2021

That’s what the media and Democrats have told everybody for the last several years.

So walls DO work now? https://t.co/xTYcQ5AQIu — Ob-Gyn Kenobi (@kenobi_gyn) January 7, 2021

A wall for 'them',

No wall for US. https://t.co/dS95c7JBWv — Annie Lotto (@Non_MSM_News) January 7, 2021

It figures.