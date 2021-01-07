Rahm Emanuel once notoriously said “never let a crisis go to waste,” and Democrats take heed in those words to this day. Take, for example, Joe Biden turning the events of yesterday into a racial issue to get the narrative back where the Dems want it:

BIDEN: "No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, there wouldn’t — they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol." pic.twitter.com/h7uWsEa2UK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2021

President-elect Biden on storming of US Capitol: "No one can tell me that that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that's true." pic.twitter.com/lznbPcjy5N — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2021

Four people are dead after the protests, including a woman who was shot to death inside the Capitol building. That doesn’t exactly sound like kid gloves treatment to us, Joe.

Let the healing begin? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 7, 2021

Can you see the divisiveness evaporating? Neither do we.

So this is the same guy who tweets about "unity" every hour? Gfy. https://t.co/5ILC6EioT5 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 7, 2021

One in the same!

That’s 100% true. The entire American media would have talked about how it was “93% peaceful” and “the language of the unheard” and they would have already had corporate sponsorship and a book deal. https://t.co/yu8Gec2ccB — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 7, 2021

Four people are dead and Biden plays the race card by supporting the violent BLM group. https://t.co/RlAmDwWPbQ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 7, 2021

They just can't help but bring race into this, can they? https://t.co/suc7h5OnZw — Jeff Stillman (@StillmanJeff) January 7, 2021

yeah they would've been allowed to set up an autonomous zone for three weeks https://t.co/bp7Bj9vMVL — Devtrospective (@devtrospective) January 7, 2021

No one can tell me @JoeBiden is a uniter given the below. Same guy who made the “put y’all in chains” comment, lest we forget. #PoliticsOfDivision #ResidentOfTheUnitedStates https://t.co/SEZ7yvxlgW — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) January 7, 2021

This is a false narrative that #JoeBiden is making. The Trump supporters were actually treated WORSE (one was shot & killed) than leftist groups such as Antifa, BLM who are defended by Democratic mayors

Biden has selective outrage, & a selective memory – #AOC too. All hypocrites https://t.co/4Bpo2xAHKw — sololoner (@sololoner2) January 7, 2021

Well, for one the media wouldn't have called them domestic terrorist's. — Bryan Greenway (@bgreenway) January 7, 2021

If the protesters and rioters had been from the Left the media would also be pushing the usual “mostly peaceful” angle.

Thank you for confirming he has no intention of unifying anything — Pre Game (@TTasticDesigns) January 7, 2021

When does the “healing” start?

This is giving a middle finger to and spitting on each and every member of the Capitol Police, Secret Service, D.C. metro police, FBI, and all the other law enforcement agencies on scene yesterday. The Biden administration will be firmly anti-police. https://t.co/87GZzBrQi0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2021

So much for the brief period of time yesterday when Democrats like Biden were praising the police for clearing the Capitol. Back to the “they’re racist” talking points.