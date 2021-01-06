Earlier today, while the U.S. Capitol was being stormed during a massive pro-Trump rally in Washington, DC, the president tweeted for everyone to stay peaceful and to respect the police:

Vice President Mike Pence was at the Capitol at the time during the Electoral College vote certification (that has now been suspended). Less than an hour after Trump’s tweet, Pence sent a pair of tweets with a warning to those inside the Capitol who don’t immediately leave:

Meanwhile, the National Guard has been deployed along with more police, and FBI and Secret Service personnel have also been sent to the U.S. Capitol.

