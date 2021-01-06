Earlier today, while the U.S. Capitol was being stormed during a massive pro-Trump rally in Washington, DC, the president tweeted for everyone to stay peaceful and to respect the police:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence was at the Capitol at the time during the Electoral College vote certification (that has now been suspended). Less than an hour after Trump’s tweet, Pence sent a pair of tweets with a warning to those inside the Capitol who don’t immediately leave:

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the National Guard has been deployed along with more police, and FBI and Secret Service personnel have also been sent to the U.S. Capitol.