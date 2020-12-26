It’s again that time when some rich people try and prove their patriotism by saying that the government should be taking more of their money in the form of taxes. They’re just trying to help if only the government would allow them to, y’all:

Meet the millionaires who have rallied around a simple idea: that rich people like them should pay higher taxes. https://t.co/MDRInqta2X — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) December 26, 2020

Is that so?

Ain't a damn thing stopping them https://t.co/3MHAE7bw5r — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 26, 2020

Nothing is stopping them from cutting larger checks to the U.S. government https://t.co/pybvcdMrtv — Kevin Boyd (@TheKevinBoyd) December 26, 2020

No there isn’t:

Dear millionaires who want to do this: please visit https://t.co/OAJJ4fxrH4 and leave the rest of our taxes alone. https://t.co/hFI8nzcWOb — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) December 26, 2020

Here’s where the uber wealthy can donate. It’s unlikely they have donated a single cent. Just a talking point.https://t.co/pFL8N1V75m https://t.co/GUdEF3griO — 🎄🦌🎄AOP (@DesertMonkey4) December 26, 2020

Guilty millionaires and billionaires are free to dig deep and send in whatever amount they think they should be paying to the federal government!

These fools can send more money to the Federal Government via the Bureau of Fiscal Service if they so choose. If they want to pass a law to drag everyone else into it, they can get bent.

This week's #COVIDReliefPackage debacle tells me the government doesn't need any more money. https://t.co/e6g7Uhe27r — Allen Ray 🎅 (@2CynicAl65) December 26, 2020

They do, and if these specific ones are not they're gaming the system and are hypocrites. The top 1% of earners pay 37.3% of income taxes. https://t.co/lMWpravSrN — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) December 26, 2020

What are the odds that every one of those rich people who think they should be paying more to the government employs an army of tax attornies to sniff out every possible deduction and exemption?

They're already free pay all the taxes they want. What they really want is for the middle class to get soaked. https://t.co/v4wAvHAG2O — Regs (@r3gulations) December 26, 2020

You won't find one of these virtue signaling trustfunders who have written a check to the IRS that they didn't have to. https://t.co/mvFE5x0oMi — Rob Tam (@robtr2) December 26, 2020

They do not want to pay higher taxes. They just want to virtue signal. They can pay all the extra they want at any time. https://t.co/JA9g65EhVF — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) December 26, 2020

They can simply donate all their money to charity instead… https://t.co/6UpMGDl0qt — Mr Maitra (@MrMaitra) December 26, 2020

There are so many other options, why won’t they take that course?