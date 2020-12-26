Yesterday morning an RV containing explosives was detonated in downtown Nashville outside an AT&T switching facility. The Memphis FBI soon announced their request for help from the public:

Seeking Information Concerning Operator or Owner of RV Linked to Explosion: The FBI, ATF, and MNPD are seeking information concerning the operator or owner of an RV that is linked to the December 25, 2020 explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. https://t.co/bN4ngBFnYT — FBI Memphis (@FBIMemphis) December 26, 2020

FBI personnel and other officials provided an update this afternoon:

HAPPENING NOW: Officials with the FBI and Metro Nashville Police Department are providing an update on the latest in the downtown Nashville explosion case. https://t.co/PbkkqPKqye https://t.co/LvZxzCk3CH — WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) December 26, 2020

“Nashville is safe. We feel and know that we have no known threats at this time against our city,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake says after an RV explosion on a downtown street yesterday, adding that about 40 buildings have been impacted. https://t.co/c5GGAEab6Y pic.twitter.com/xVudzIkflT — CNN (@CNN) December 26, 2020

Special Agent in charge of Memphis field office Doug Korneski says they’ve fielded nearly 500 tips about the explosion Christmas morning.

He reiterates what MNPD says that there are no additional threats.@WSMV — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) December 26, 2020

Investigators won’t identify any individual(s) they’re looking at right now@WSMV — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) December 26, 2020

US Attorney Don Cochran says authorities have received over 500 tips after yesterday’s explosion. — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) December 26, 2020

“It’s like a giant jigsaw puzzle created by the bomb,” Cochran says of evidence scattered around downtown Nashville after the explosion. — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) December 26, 2020

MNPD Chief John Drake says Nashville is safe. There are no known threats against the city. — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) December 26, 2020

He asks for patience as investigators work the crime scene and destruction from the 40+ damaged buildings is cleared. — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) December 26, 2020

FBI Special Agent Doug Korenski reiterates that no additional explosive devices were discovered yesterday and doesn’t feel there’s an ongoing threat to the city. — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) December 26, 2020

One of the many questions authorities are chasing is the reason behind this purposeful explosion. He said they’re working with their behavioral unit. — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) December 26, 2020

FBI says there are a number of individuals they’re looking into. Won’t elaborate. “Vigorously working” on identifying the tissue found yesterday. — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) December 26, 2020

It’s also being reported that there is a “person of interest” in the bombing, though officials did not mention that during today’s briefing for the media:

…@CBSNews #EXCLUSIVE

CBS News has learned that #police have a person of interest or persons of interest in connection with the #explosion that rocked #Nashville on #ChristmasDay. — Jeff Pegues (@jeffpeguescbs) December 26, 2020

Local and federal agents are here at a home for “court authorized activity” in the 100 block of Bakertown Road, an FBI spokesman here told me.

Neighbors said an RV similar to the one in the explosion was parked at the home within the last 2 weeks. #nashvillebombing #Nashville pic.twitter.com/s1VpiDdqOo — Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) December 26, 2020

***

Related:

Hero Nashville cops went door-to-door to alert residents before the Christmas day bombing