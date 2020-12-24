In the past several months we’ve brought you countless stories about “lockdowns for thee but not for me” politicians and other public officials in the U.S., but in fairness to those people, the hypocrisy is also an international affair:

It appears that the governor of São Paulo, Brazil, after imposing strict lockdowns in his corner of the world, jetted off to Miami ahead of Christmas Eve:

They always regret getting caught:

So many of these proponents of lockdowns clearly don’t believe their own warnings.

