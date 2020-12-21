Earlier today, Joe Biden received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine:

The vaccine was developed under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, and Biden and Harris have themselves in the past done their part to spread a bit of skepticism about taking it. That said, Harris lauded Biden today for solid leadership when it comes to the vaccine:

It is? Did she say that after VP Mike Pence got the vaccine on television last week?

That would be the same one! Earlier this year Harris wouldn’t say if she’d take a vaccine developed while Trump’s president because she doesn’t trust him — now Joe Biden’s the epitome of a leader for getting the shot.

Yeah, something like that.

