As we told you earlier this month, when George Gascón was inaugurated as Los Angeles County’s new district attorney he immediately made clear his intent to follow through on promises to bring radical changes to the county’s justice system:

NEW: L.A.'s new District Attorney George Gascon being inaugurated & making major announcements today.

No more death penalty, an end to cash bail, getting rid of all sentencing enhancements (gang, three strikes, etc), disbanding of the special circumstances committee (1/2) @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 7, 2020

Gascon is creating a use of force review board to take a look at police shootings going back to 2012, and has decided to reopen four cases so far. No longer prosecuting juveniles as adults. Will be looking to resentence at least 20,000 people sentenced under Jackie Lacey. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 7, 2020

Gascón’s “reforms” have brought controversy with them, and Fox LA’s Bill Melugin shared video showing how the D.A. responded to the family of a murder victim that was shouting at him:

BREAKING: We've obtained video of LA D.A. George Gascon at the Pomona courthouse today where he can be heard saying "It's unfortunate that some people do not have enough education to keep their mouth shut so we can talk" as the family of a murdered victim yells at him. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/IkHVhhp25u — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 19, 2020

The family is angry about one of Gascón’s changes in particular, which is ending “life without possibility of parole” sentences:

Sources tell me the woman yelling is the mother of Joshua Rodriguez, who was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered in 2015. Special circumstances were recently filed on the accused killers, which will be dropped under Gascon's new policy, which takes life w/out parole off. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 19, 2020

Gascón said he thought the people were just random hecklers and that he didn’t know their specific identity:

I have reached out to George Gascon's team for a comment on this video. I've initially been told he wasn't aware they were family members of victims yelling at him when he made this comment, and thought they were just hecklers. Waiting on a formal statement. Will update. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 19, 2020

NEW: Statement texted to me from LA District Attorney George Gascon’s team, attributed to Mr. Gascon himself, in response to this video. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gOidYgcxJA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 19, 2020

What a banner day for the super-progressive “public servant.”

What complete bullshit. It wouldn't have mattered if he knew who it was or not. No DA should be talking to his constituents like that. These are people he serves. The LA DA does not serve CRIMINALS. He is supposed to serve the people. This is insane. Everything is INSANE — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) December 19, 2020

This guy is already toxic. Add it to the long list of reasons there is an exodus out of CA and LA specifically. — Alan Pietruszewski (@AlanNavyF14) December 19, 2020

He knew! He reacted without knowing what they were saying? Sure!!! — JamUSnDiT❤🇺🇸💙 (@jamusndit) December 19, 2020

My heart breaks for the victims families. I can’t imagine this nightmare 😢 — Heather Myers (@HeatherMyersTV) December 19, 2020

He only "apologized" because he was caught on camera https://t.co/Lamwjpijtc — Kevin Is Somewhere (@ChrisPaddackWho) December 19, 2020

In other words, he's sorry he got caught. — AC (@andrewnyrda) December 19, 2020

That’s how it often seems to work, sadly.