Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has been spending some time lately on social media clearly attempting to provide distractions from this news:

This weekend’s distraction attempt involved Rep. Swalwell accusing Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of trying to kill people via his commentaries:

Trending

Nice try, but people aren’t going to forget about the hot water the California Democrat has gotten himself into.

You never know!

And yet Swalwell remains on the House Intelligence Committee… for now.

Tags: ChinaFang FangRep. Eric SwalwellspyingTucker Carlson