Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has been spending some time lately on social media clearly attempting to provide distractions from this news:

House leaders have received an FBI briefing following a report that Rep. Eric Swalwell and other politicians had for years been targeted for information by a suspected Chinese spy.https://t.co/5Kg0lZXWZQ — NPR (@NPR) December 19, 2020

This weekend’s distraction attempt involved Rep. Swalwell accusing Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of trying to kill people via his commentaries:

How many people did Tucker Carlson try and kill tonight? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 19, 2020

Nice try, but people aren’t going to forget about the hot water the California Democrat has gotten himself into.

Did Fang Fang write this? https://t.co/P18GjeSAU1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 19, 2020

You never know!

Fewer than the number of foreign spies you slept with, apparently. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 19, 2020

How many die from Espionage ??? https://t.co/RzcguHjmkw — JamesEarl TRUMPWINS🐕😁🐶 (@JamesEa02677013) December 19, 2020

No one. Jfc you are vile https://t.co/3aftuzapmf — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 19, 2020

Fang’s boyfriend is losing it. @SpeakerPelosi – How could you be so irresponsible? You knew. https://t.co/4Pa6QVDS7h — Kathy Soltani – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KathySoltani) December 19, 2020

And yet Swalwell remains on the House Intelligence Committee… for now.