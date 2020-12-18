This week Joe Biden endured another hard-hitting interview with a top-notch journalist as Stephen Colbert became the latest lib-friendly person with a microphone to lob some softballs at him.

During the interview, Biden named the smartest man he knows:

Joe Biden on the accusations against his son Hunter: “It’s used to get to me. I think it's kind of foul play, but, look, it is what it is. And he's a grown man. He is the smartest man I know. I mean, in a pure intellectual capacity.”pic.twitter.com/8HI5snQKRV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 17, 2020

"Hunter Biden is the smartest man I know in pure intellectual capacity" – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/CLWn85iKO9 — PG Howie (@pghowie3) December 17, 2020

That could hurt somebody’s feelings:

Barack Obama hardest hit. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) December 18, 2020

"Hunter is the smartest man I know in terms of intellectual capacity". @BarackObama would like a word…… https://t.co/2kglNrkH02 — hypervista (@hypervista) December 18, 2020

LOL! Maybe Joe will be getting a call later and subsequently have to issue a retraction and update.

Doesn’t bode well for Barack. https://t.co/87kSReG6wD — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) December 18, 2020

And he knows Obama…. that says a lot — President – Elect D2 (@D2_Conservative) December 18, 2020

Joe Biden says Hunter is the smartest man he has ever known. Take that Obama… — Terry (@Sicilian1926) December 18, 2020

There he goes again, @BarackObama. Calling Hunter smarter than you. https://t.co/k17RjMu0MS — Jon Runoff (@dustopian) December 18, 2020

If Hunter is the smartest person he know then he’s saying Hunter is smarter than @BarackObama ? Okay he might have a point there! — Chad Lewis (@Lewis78Mines) December 18, 2020

Joe Biden says Hunter Biden is the smartest guy he knows. Joe Biden knows Barack Obama,

John Kerry and Bernie Sanders. — Larry Behrens (@larrybehrens) December 18, 2020

And hey, maybe Joe isn’t exaggerating.