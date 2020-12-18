This week Joe Biden endured another hard-hitting interview with a top-notch journalist as Stephen Colbert became the latest lib-friendly person with a microphone to lob some softballs at him.

During the interview, Biden named the smartest man he knows:

That could hurt somebody’s feelings:

Trending

LOL! Maybe Joe will be getting a call later and subsequently have to issue a retraction and update.

And hey, maybe Joe isn’t exaggerating.

Tags: Barack ObamaHunter BidenJoe Biden