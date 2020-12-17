A week ago, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo extended stay-at-home orders through this coming Sunday:
Today, I’m announcing that we are extending our pause one more week, ending on Sunday, December 20. pic.twitter.com/cp4fehFkZO
“Social gatherings limited to your household.” Unless you’re the one making the rules, apparently:
Rhode Island @GovRaimondo was caught maskless at a paint and wine bar, despite telling citizens to "stay home except for essential activities." https://t.co/OMYtqHqNr4
Rhode Island Gov. @GinaRaimondo told residents to obey the state’s “pause” on social gatherings.
Days later, she was photographed at a wine bar.
It’s simply impossible to be surprised by this kind of thing anymore. Angered, yes, but surprised, no.
Meet Rhode Island's Gov Gina Raimondo – she told her citizens to stay home – she said they couldn't even go to a friends house for a visit.
And this is Gina all gussied up at a wine bar, mask-free for a xmas wine/art event.
Why are you still listening to these people? pic.twitter.com/I9GsGIXfeO
Politicians to the people:
We are better than you. 🖕🏻 https://t.co/MOsBxKDSR0
These people are pathetic https://t.co/TUh9Ieh94m
Do as they say, not as they do. They think they rule us. They are supposed to serve us. https://t.co/lmGEZawsse
They simply think their rules should apply to you but not them.
Is there somebody with a blog post or a thread that’s kept a running tab on all the politicians that break their own COVID restrictions? https://t.co/spckjF1M6i
We’ve featured several of them. Here are a few:
