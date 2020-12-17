A week ago, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo extended stay-at-home orders through this coming Sunday:

“Social gatherings limited to your household.” Unless you’re the one making the rules, apparently:

It’s simply impossible to be surprised by this kind of thing anymore. Angered, yes, but surprised, no.

They simply think their rules should apply to you but not them.

We’ve featured several of them. Here are a few:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The governor of Illinois

Salon patron and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The mayor of San Francisco

The mayor of Denver

The mayor of Austin, Texas

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins

