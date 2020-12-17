A week ago, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo extended stay-at-home orders through this coming Sunday:

Today, I’m announcing that we are extending our pause one more week, ending on Sunday, December 20. pic.twitter.com/cp4fehFkZO — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) December 10, 2020

“Social gatherings limited to your household.” Unless you’re the one making the rules, apparently:

Rhode Island @GovRaimondo was caught maskless at a paint and wine bar, despite telling citizens to "stay home except for essential activities." https://t.co/OMYtqHqNr4 — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) December 17, 2020

Rhode Island Gov. @GinaRaimondo told residents to obey the state’s “pause” on social gatherings. Days later, she was photographed at a wine bar.

https://t.co/lGXC3eoT4D — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 17, 2020

It’s simply impossible to be surprised by this kind of thing anymore. Angered, yes, but surprised, no.

Meet Rhode Island's Gov Gina Raimondo – she told her citizens to stay home – she said they couldn't even go to a friends house for a visit. And this is Gina all gussied up at a wine bar, mask-free for a xmas wine/art event. Why are you still listening to these people? pic.twitter.com/I9GsGIXfeO — Amy (@RestingTwitFace) December 17, 2020

Politicians to the people:

We are better than you. 🖕🏻 https://t.co/MOsBxKDSR0 — Paul L. 🇺🇸 ✝️ 🎄 (@Laserb_INFJ) December 17, 2020

These people are pathetic https://t.co/TUh9Ieh94m — 🦅🏈"The Big Guy"☘️⛷ (@cpc_yes) December 17, 2020

Do as they say, not as they do. They think they rule us. They are supposed to serve us. https://t.co/lmGEZawsse — LW Browning (@LaloLafleur) December 17, 2020

They simply think their rules should apply to you but not them.

Is there somebody with a blog post or a thread that’s kept a running tab on all the politicians that break their own COVID restrictions? https://t.co/spckjF1M6i — Naomi Zulu, Mrs. Candidate (@ZuluMediaCell) December 17, 2020

We’ve featured several of them. Here are a few:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The governor of Illinois

Salon patron and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The mayor of San Francisco

The mayor of Denver

The mayor of Austin, Texas

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins