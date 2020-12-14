The Michigan Electoral College cast their votes today, giving the state’s presidential election to Joe Biden. Before the vote, however, was the National Anthem, followed by a second one:

"Please remain standing for the National Anthem — and the Black National Anthem…" pic.twitter.com/vzkcgKeULM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 14, 2020

Michigan hears the National Anthem and then the Black National Anthem before the Electoral College proceedings. pic.twitter.com/lvP2ODpaiS — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) December 14, 2020

Really?

WTF is this nonsense? A national anthem is supposed to bring unity and national pride. If you have 2 it certainly doesn’t add, it just divides. — Peter (@merritt_pd) December 14, 2020

That's the plan. — London Hebrew ✡️ (@NeasdenParade) December 14, 2020

So when does the “unity and healing” start?

We don't have a black nation. We have a United States of America. Michigan continues to disappoint. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 14, 2020

There is only one national anthem https://t.co/5cc2AbXczb — Lets Be Frank (@Letsbefrank2410) December 14, 2020

What hot BS is this? https://t.co/69slcldyu3 — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) December 14, 2020

The Left wants to divide America! https://t.co/o8s61zxTNd — PragerU (@prageru) December 14, 2020

That’s abundantly obvious.