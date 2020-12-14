The Michigan Electoral College cast their votes today, giving the state’s presidential election to Joe Biden. Before the vote, however, was the National Anthem, followed by a second one:
"Please remain standing for the National Anthem — and the Black National Anthem…" pic.twitter.com/vzkcgKeULM
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 14, 2020
Michigan hears the National Anthem and then the Black National Anthem before the Electoral College proceedings. pic.twitter.com/lvP2ODpaiS
— Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) December 14, 2020
Really?
WTF is this nonsense? A national anthem is supposed to bring unity and national pride. If you have 2 it certainly doesn’t add, it just divides.
— Peter (@merritt_pd) December 14, 2020
That's the plan.
— London Hebrew ✡️ (@NeasdenParade) December 14, 2020
So when does the “unity and healing” start?
We don't have a black nation. We have a United States of America.
Michigan continues to disappoint.
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 14, 2020
There is only one national anthem https://t.co/5cc2AbXczb
— Lets Be Frank (@Letsbefrank2410) December 14, 2020
What hot BS is this? https://t.co/69slcldyu3
— Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) December 14, 2020
The Left wants to divide America! https://t.co/o8s61zxTNd
— PragerU (@prageru) December 14, 2020
That’s abundantly obvious.