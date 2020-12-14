Today people began receiving coronavirus vaccine shots, and in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had another one of his press conferences that are apparently Emmy-level awesome.
New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz shared a question the governor asked at his presser, and also provided him with an answer:
"We're attacking the skepticism. Some people don't trust the federal government. Why?"- @NYGovCuomo Maybe because you told them not to? pic.twitter.com/wiME5VoGdk
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 14, 2020
Fact check: TRUE:
Gov. @andrewcuomo: Americans “should be” skeptical of any Covid vaccine the CDC/FDA clear for use pic.twitter.com/yBkVsXIOWn
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 19, 2020
Is there a more shameless, over-hyped, self-congratulatory politician in the country than Andrew Cuomo?
Exactly!!! He created much of the skepticism…unbelievable.
— Lisa Jablonowski (@LisaJablonowski) December 14, 2020
Savage https://t.co/qXhB8VaKSA
— Лёня (Ph.D) (@ethics13) December 14, 2020