Today people began receiving coronavirus vaccine shots, and in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had another one of his press conferences that are apparently Emmy-level awesome.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz shared a question the governor asked at his presser, and also provided him with an answer:

Fact check: TRUE:

Is there a more shameless, over-hyped, self-congratulatory politician in the country than Andrew Cuomo?

