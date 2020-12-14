Today people began receiving coronavirus vaccine shots, and in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had another one of his press conferences that are apparently Emmy-level awesome.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz shared a question the governor asked at his presser, and also provided him with an answer:

"We're attacking the skepticism. Some people don't trust the federal government. Why?"- @NYGovCuomo Maybe because you told them not to? pic.twitter.com/wiME5VoGdk — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 14, 2020

Fact check: TRUE:

Gov. @andrewcuomo: Americans “should be” skeptical of any Covid vaccine the CDC/FDA clear for use pic.twitter.com/yBkVsXIOWn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 19, 2020

Is there a more shameless, over-hyped, self-congratulatory politician in the country than Andrew Cuomo?