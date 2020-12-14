The Electoral College this week is expected to formally make Joe Biden the President-Elect, and Hillary Clinton is an elector in New York who is clearly still upset about 2016:

I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office. But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020

There’s actually a bit to unpack there:

The system that elected Joe Biden is broken, and I am participating in it. https://t.co/c1ZJKnmZDq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2020

Democrat who lost an election calls for destroying America's institutions because she didn't like the outcome https://t.co/gToIY4LYbW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 14, 2020

And what’s with “same as every other office”?

Um…there is literally no person who is elected by a national popular vote. Maybe this kind of ignorance is why you lost? https://t.co/xbCTbu7PHC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 14, 2020

Hold on. Same as every other office? There is no office that is elected by a national popular vote in this country. https://t.co/yQ3Gj7Gl5U — RBe (@RBPundit) December 14, 2020

What Clinton’s trying to say is that she’d be president but for that pesky Constitution!

Hillary would never push to abolish the EC if NY and CA were red … Georgia, you better start paying attention to your Senate race in January. Seriously. https://t.co/FZzohopr9I — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 14, 2020

Hillary should apply pressure to change the Democratic presidential primary contests to a popular vote asap. We can see how that goes (are you guys still counting Iowa or has that wrapped up?) and take it from there. https://t.co/JEKotXdeoS — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 14, 2020

Ahh, widdle bitty Gam-Gam is still mad that she failed to grasp the brass ring in 2016. Isn't that cute? https://t.co/8UPjNZV8tZ — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 14, 2020

“Hamilton” for the win!