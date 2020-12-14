The Electoral College this week is expected to formally make Joe Biden the President-Elect, and Hillary Clinton is an elector in New York who is clearly still upset about 2016:

There’s actually a bit to unpack there:

And what’s with “same as every other office”?

What Clinton’s trying to say is that she’d be president but for that pesky Constitution!

“Hamilton” for the win!

Tags: electoral collegeHillary ClintonJoe Biden