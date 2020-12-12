About a month ago, New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell called for a “widespread investigation and prosecution” of members of the Trump administration for what he called “innumerable crimes against the United States.” Now Rep. Pascrell is asking Nancy Pelosi to punish any Republican House member who supported President Trump’s election challenges:

And now, the supreme irony:

You can’t make this stuff up! Rep. Pascrell spent a good deal of time pushing “Russia collusion” but now wants GOP Reps punished for simply supporter legal challenges which are all well within the president’s right to pursue:

Diagnosis: Projection.

Tags: 2020 electionelection fraudRep. Bill Pascrellrussia collusion