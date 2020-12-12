About a month ago, New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell called for a “widespread investigation and prosecution” of members of the Trump administration for what he called “innumerable crimes against the United States.” Now Rep. Pascrell is asking Nancy Pelosi to punish any Republican House member who supported President Trump’s election challenges:

New Jersey Democrat Demands Pelosi Strip 126 Republican Congressmen of Their Seats Because They Opposed Election Fraud https://t.co/8eUbHRkGVh — RedState (@RedState) December 12, 2020

Democrat asks Pelosi to refuse to seat lawmakers supporting Trump's election challenges https://t.co/NEsww4fgMB pic.twitter.com/OJeg4cCzzO — The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2020

Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell is calling on Speaker Pelosi to *refuse to seat* the 126 Republican members of Congress who signed the Texas election amicus brief to the 117th Congress on January 3. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) December 11, 2020

And now, the supreme irony:

Sometimes life comes at you fast. NJ Congressman who pushed Russian Collusion hoax now wants to punish GOP Reps for looking into Election fraud. pic.twitter.com/WmuBiihXbd — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 12, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up! Rep. Pascrell spent a good deal of time pushing “Russia collusion” but now wants GOP Reps punished for simply supporter legal challenges which are all well within the president’s right to pursue:

And so, to ensure the American people and future congresses know how we got here today, I am reading the Trump–Russia dossier, also known as the Christopher Steele dossier on the House floor, and entering its entirety into the Congressional Record for all time. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) July 12, 2018

Partisans may dismiss the dossier as “fake news,” but they know that several allegations in this document have been verified. Not a single thing of substance in the report has been disproven. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) July 12, 2018

And today, the FBI arrested a Russian spy on American soil who worked closely with the NRA to support Trump’s campaign. The case for Russian interference is closed in the affirmative. The case for collusion only grows. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) July 16, 2018

Diagnosis: Projection.