As we told you last night, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Texas’ effort to challenge the presidential election results in four states.

According to CNN’s Chris Cuomo, that means that Trump and the Republicans’ court-packing didn’t work, or something:

Congratulations, America! trumpers lost. Scotus kicked them to the curb. Again. Packing the court didn't beat justice. My guess is the retrumplicans dont quit…because this was never about loyalty or law…it is abt fealty and cowardice. Make them Do their job! #Remember — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 12, 2020

Really? Just because Dictionary.com adjusted their definition of court-packing to fit the Left’s current narrative doesn’t mean everybody else has:

Did a news anchor just say that 'Trumpers' packed the Supreme Court? Why yes, he did… https://t.co/j8WoISvo9o — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 12, 2020

Who packed the court?? — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) December 12, 2020

Chris Cuomo gloats about "trumpers' losing while making a bizarre argument about the court being 'packed.' This is the high-quality journalism CNN viewers stuck at airports across the country have come to expect👇https://t.co/NahO8NZ7wM — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 12, 2020

You're about as well versed on what court packing is as you are on Chaplinsky. https://t.co/uzjBtJLT5U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

Remember when your network paid Nick Sandmann millions, Fredo? That was awesome. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 12, 2020

Hahaha. CNN, the most trusted name in news. — Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) December 12, 2020

Fredo keeps calling filling vacant seats "pacing the court". He really is the stupid Cuomo. https://t.co/TD7X6qc7p1 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 12, 2020

"Packing the Court" does not mean what Fredo here thinks it means. I doubt he is lying about this. He is just not very smart. https://t.co/SeC1eLAQja — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) December 12, 2020

CNN anchors like to try and keep their viewers as misinformed as possible, all while accusing others of lying.

Every tweet like this just betrays how insecure you are about the fact that you're the dumb Cuomo, not the evil Cuomo. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 12, 2020

Greg Gutfeld brings it home: