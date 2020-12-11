Yesterday we told you about CNN’s Jake Tapper scolding the Biden transition team for jerking them around about the Hunter Biden story, which was this:

Lara Trump then said she was pleased, because when she brought it up during an interview before the election, Tapper said he didn’t know what she was talking about:

Trending

Ouch!

Sometimes it has to be done.

Tags: ChinaCNNHunter Bidenjake tapperJoe BidenLara Trump