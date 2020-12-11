Yesterday we told you about CNN’s Jake Tapper scolding the Biden transition team for jerking them around about the Hunter Biden story, which was this:
Federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden focuses on his business dealings in China, from @PamelaBrownCNN and @evanperez https://t.co/4YeDNWXgZS
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 9, 2020
Lara Trump then said she was pleased, because when she brought it up during an interview before the election, Tapper said he didn’t know what she was talking about:
Glad you finally figured out “what that means”, @jaketapper https://t.co/miQRkcdIi9 pic.twitter.com/abGAFW7igU
— Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) December 11, 2020
Ouch!
— Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) December 11, 2020
doing the journalisming for the journalists. nice.
— David (@caliKeano) December 11, 2020
Sometimes it has to be done.