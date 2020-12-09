When it comes to Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, the word of the day is “projection” after Axios reported that he’d been involved with a suspected Chinese spy who helped bundle donations for the California congressman’s 2014 campaign. Swalwell has in the past been vocal in accusing the Trump family of colluding with Russians and spies for that country. Basically Swalwell’s just another example of somebody projecting like crazy, and Donald Trump Jr. was among those who spotted a Swalwell tweet that isn’t aging well at all:

It’s like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said: Swalwell “accused the president of everything he did.”

That’s rich, considering the news of the day!

Like milk.

How the tables have turned.

