The news out of Portland, Oregon the last several months combined with the city’s progressive mayor who thought that having the police stand down would quell rioting has taken a more personal turn. Mayor Wheeler seems proud of the signs on city port-o-potties, and the United Nations might like them as well:

Having a safe place to use the restroom is a human right. The new signs on the 120 portable toilets and handwashing stations placed around the city remind everyone to be empathetic and kind to those who need these facilities. https://t.co/CieZtCvqg4 pic.twitter.com/vNiL3sBK4a — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 7, 2020

Wait, what?

Read the first sentence in this tweet. https://t.co/cZH3y6eg0P — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 7, 2020

It’s… something else.

These will be trashed in no time. Ted is an idiot. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 7, 2020

That's not the logo I would have used to encourage use of a public restroom. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) December 7, 2020

I'm confused. What is an unsafe place to use the restroom? — Paul Lalonde (@Paul_Lalonde) December 7, 2020

We’re guessing some of those will not be safe places to use the bathroom.

I’ll remember that next time AntiFa assaulting someone else using it. https://t.co/kiF3QQXG5t — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) December 7, 2020

"Please be empathetic and snort/smoke/inject in a timely manner." — Dan Fielding (@CarneyMeric) December 7, 2020

That's going to end well — Tony Daquano (@adaquano) December 7, 2020

Lol the only difference between this and the rest of Portland is the cute graphic (which will soon be covered with “ACAB”) — Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) December 7, 2020

The hand on the sign just invites graffiti. Stay tuned.