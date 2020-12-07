Last night, the participants in one of Georgia’s Senate runoff elections squared off in a debate. The Democrat candidate, Rev. Raphael Warnock, took on Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. At one point, a photo was shared that ended up making the social media rounds, as it was designed to do:

A lot of people sent me this photo of Kelly Loeffler from the debate of what appears to be her wearing a wire. I am not sure what it is, but definitely worth an investigation and getting an answer what it is. Let’s ask her communications director @StephenLawson_ pic.twitter.com/6Advzn0Dqj — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) December 7, 2020

And with that the photo started to be shared thousands of times:

Kelly Loeffler is wearing a wire!!! pic.twitter.com/zn98HaUCq7 — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) December 7, 2020

This again?

Disinformation is not partisan, though it has been notable in the last four years that we had a president/Party that leans into disinfo. There is no real evidence at this time that Loeffler was wearing a wire. This is a decades-old conspiracy theory trope. https://t.co/Bmbl7WEtqq — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) December 7, 2020

Yeah, it’s certainly nothing new to only the last four years:

You want to complain about “fake. News” QAnon? No lol… you literally created this environment. https://t.co/dGumWzAizB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2020

And what could claims that “Loeffler was wearing a wire” possibly mean?

This is the liberal way of admitting that Loeffler won the debate. — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) December 7, 2020

As a rule, if your opponents are spreading conspiracy theories on the internet that you were getting fed the answers remotely, you won the debate. https://t.co/ukxoSkXMvn — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 7, 2020

Bingo!

For all their claims of being “logical” and “sane” the Democrats are actively spreading a baseless conspiracy theory that Kelly Loeffler wore a wire to her debate with Warnock. pic.twitter.com/9FctoyEf2M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 7, 2020

after studying this pic for 2 seconds I have determined it's her hair, you're welcome https://t.co/Hd6LZGQ2s6 — cc (@cc_fla) December 7, 2020

You mean the strand of hair that’s the exact same color and width as all the other strands of hair? Yes, what ever could that be? https://t.co/M18HOE5DdR — Henry (@HMSPitts) December 7, 2020

Weird how it goes the same direction as her hair and looks like her hair and is her hair https://t.co/0UiRDphiYL — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) December 7, 2020

A classic of the “people are saying” genre https://t.co/FirgAvvNYP — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 7, 2020

Besides, there’s probably very little call for wearing an actual wire anymore:

Of course, in the age of ear pieces so small they're nearly indictable, someone would stuff a walkie-talkie in their pocket and run a cable up their hair, a cable that miraculously runs down their hair into nothingness. https://t.co/myuIQu6vn6 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 7, 2020

Just for the record, this is from the debate sponsor: