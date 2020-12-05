Over the past few days and weeks we’ve tried to shine a bright light on politicians who have a big streak of “shutdowns for thee but not for me.”
Here’s a video from @EddieZipperer that perfectly captures the essence of how the hypocrisy comes across to those who are expected to follow orders while others declare themselves exempt:
A message from every Democrat who holds public office: pic.twitter.com/iWWmIo4jzn
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 4, 2020
LOL! That would of course have been followed by a sincere apology… but only after getting caught.
LOL 😂
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 4, 2020
Best thing I've seen in a while!! I'm glad people are finally understanding what is happening!
— Byron (@Byron13083605) December 4, 2020
Nailed it!!
— Texas Bearkat (@BillyBearkat) December 5, 2020
That video should be mandatory viewing for all politicians.
***
