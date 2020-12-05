Over the past few days and weeks we’ve tried to shine a bright light on politicians who have a big streak of “shutdowns for thee but not for me.”

Here’s a video from @EddieZipperer that perfectly captures the essence of how the hypocrisy comes across to those who are expected to follow orders while others declare themselves exempt:

A message from every Democrat who holds public office: pic.twitter.com/iWWmIo4jzn — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 4, 2020

LOL! That would of course have been followed by a sincere apology… but only after getting caught.

LOL 😂 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 4, 2020

Best thing I've seen in a while!! I'm glad people are finally understanding what is happening! — Byron (@Byron13083605) December 4, 2020

Nailed it!! — Texas Bearkat (@BillyBearkat) December 5, 2020

That video should be mandatory viewing for all politicians.

***

Related:

Guess where this Dem mayor was while reminding city’s residents to stay home and ‘this is not the time to relax’

‘The sweet taste of hypocrisy’: Turns out Gavin Newsom isn’t the ONLY Covid shutdown proponent in California with a French Laundry problem

Denver mayor humbly asks you to forgive decisions ‘borne of my heart’ after he flies for Thanksgiving