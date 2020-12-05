Over the past few days and weeks we’ve tried to shine a bright light on politicians who have a big streak of “shutdowns for thee but not for me.”

Here’s a video from @EddieZipperer that perfectly captures the essence of how the hypocrisy comes across to those who are expected to follow orders while others declare themselves exempt:

LOL! That would of course have been followed by a sincere apology… but only after getting caught.

That video should be mandatory viewing for all politicians.

