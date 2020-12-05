This spring, Tesla CEO Elon Musk floated the possibility of moving his company headquarters out of California due to state regulations. That prompted Democrat Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who was behind the job-killing #AB5 bill, to basically volunteer to hold the door open while Musk’s company leaves:

It looks like Gonzalez is one step closer to continuing to take her state’s economy down the drain:

California progressives should have a “mission accomplished” party once Tesla leaves and takes all their jobs to another state.

Sadly that’s a “success story” in many progressive political circles.

Gee, it’s a good thing Californians have such great public servants looking out for their economic wellbeing. *Eye roll*

Tags: Elon MuskLorena GonzalesTesla