This spring, Tesla CEO Elon Musk floated the possibility of moving his company headquarters out of California due to state regulations. That prompted Democrat Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who was behind the job-killing #AB5 bill, to basically volunteer to hold the door open while Musk’s company leaves:

F*ck Elon Musk. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

It looks like Gonzalez is one step closer to continuing to take her state’s economy down the drain:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told friends and associates he plans to move to Texas https://t.co/y7AuM0aWSf — CNBC (@CNBC) December 4, 2020

California progressives should have a “mission accomplished” party once Tesla leaves and takes all their jobs to another state.

I'm not sure any single individual has cost California more jobs over the past few years than Lorena Gonzalez. https://t.co/iYsr5uCEkk — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) December 5, 2020

Sadly that’s a “success story” in many progressive political circles.

Elected official tweets a big FU to the employer of 37,000 Californians…..WOW! Adding devastating insult to injury to those who will lose their jobs while living under tyrannical decimation of the states economy. Sucks to be a Californian. https://t.co/DN82VnW6AF — Donna P (@DKP0109) December 5, 2020

Thanks @LorenaSGonzalez! California's now going to lose out in billions in capital gains & income tax revenue from Elon Musk because of your irresponsible tweeting & disdain for private sector actors who don't agree w/ you on every issue. https://t.co/3SVJcBTHOv — saeviter (@saeviter) December 4, 2020

Gee, it’s a good thing Californians have such great public servants looking out for their economic wellbeing. *Eye roll*