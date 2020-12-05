Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who supports the government paying off a certain amount of everybody’s student loan debt, has had enough of people telling her how they worked their way through college and/or paid off their own debt by getting a degree that led to a decent job:

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack there!

Trending

Not only are Republicans apparently old, but they’re “used to by Hershey bars for 5 cents” old.

It’s almost as if Democrats don’t want anybody to explore the reasons college can be so expensive.

Er, yeah, we’ve noticed.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCcollegestudent load debt