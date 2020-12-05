Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who supports the government paying off a certain amount of everybody’s student loan debt, has had enough of people telling her how they worked their way through college and/or paid off their own debt by getting a degree that led to a decent job:

These Republicans who are defensively rage-tweeting “But you’re wrong! I worked my way to pay through college!!” don’t realize they sound like folks who speak of the days when Hershey bars were 5¢ at the general store. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 5, 2020

College costs have exploded over the last 10-20 years & wages have not kept up. It’s a totally different landscape and the fact they’re using anecdotal experience from 20+ years ago to reinforce their opinions instead of looking at current cost/wage data is disturbing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 5, 2020

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack there!

This is a weird comment considering that 1. Not all Republicans are old and 2. Your president elect used to wear an onion in his belt. https://t.co/ht9fBupz4p — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 5, 2020

Not only are Republicans apparently old, but they’re “used to by Hershey bars for 5 cents” old.

Again… Her ignorance is mind boggling. I cannot believe anyone thinks she is some kind of intellectual. https://t.co/A0K2ldim89 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 5, 2020

I mean, I graduated in 2000. I waited tables and has scholarships. It wasn't ancient history. https://t.co/6rsmn9U7Zw — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) December 5, 2020

Instead of working to address exploding costs of higher education, @AOC wants taxpayers to simply shut up and pay them. https://t.co/q8xBuI2vjF — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 5, 2020

It’s almost as if Democrats don’t want anybody to explore the reasons college can be so expensive.

You accused Rs of sitting in leather chairs and not understanding hard work. The cost of college is too high. The reason? The government. Federally backed loans. Like housing we have created and education bubble. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) December 5, 2020

i wonder if there is a correlation between working as a kid and political leanings i worked at my families business when i was 9-11 years old, made my own money https://t.co/HJBPcL4H8x — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 5, 2020

Ever notice that anytime anyone on Twitter dares to disagree with Teen CONgressgirl or has the audacity to shine a spotlight on her immaturity …it's "rage-tweeting"? https://t.co/jg1EDVLb4e — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) December 5, 2020

Er, yeah, we’ve noticed.