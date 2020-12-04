Joe Biden took questions from reporters at a press conference this afternoon, and the questions might as well have been written by Joe’s staff (heck, maybe they were). Here are just a few examples:

Compare this question from CNN Biden correspondent Arlette Saenz (who's done nothing but parrot talking points) to the President-Elect and this one exchange in April between Acosta and President Trump pic.twitter.com/HD0Gh6BqID — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2020

The CNNer's follow-up was an even bigger softball, asking if he would "commit to nominating a person of color" to lead the DOJ and/or the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/gUqq2crw6T — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2020

These Biden reporters are like contestants on a group date during an episode of The Bachelor or Bachelorette. They're rhetorically shoving each other out of the way to try and out do themselves in the sucking-up to him. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2020

Yamiche Alcindor is absolutely beaming at Joe Biden. Your tax dollars at work, people. pic.twitter.com/rrIB04BVVg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2020

When an actual question was asked, Biden obviously knew he could not answer and wouldn’t be challenged. Case-in-point:

Where's all the hysterical press screaming at Biden – seriously softball questions to Joe – if he dodges the question, as he did regarding about speaking to @senatemajldr there was no follow up – Joe just smiles as if to daring the reporter to repeat the question. — Tim Sawyer (@tzsawyer) December 4, 2020

Biden pointedly did not answer the question of whether he has spoken to Senate Majority Leader McConnell. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) December 4, 2020

President-elect Biden is asked if he's reached out to Mitch McConnell to discuss COVID relief negotiations "We'll be in dire trouble if we don't get cooperation," Biden replies. "I believe we will." https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/GSisXYMr8D — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2020

And of course subsequent reporters didn’t follow up to get Biden to answer the one he’d just dodged.

This Biden presser is softball city. “Mr. Projected President elect Biden, are kittens cute?” — Mark Frost (@FrostieCash) December 4, 2020

Watching the press take orderly turns at the mic and politely ask Biden softball questions is nauseating after watching them scream and foam at the mouth while questioning POTUS for the last 3.5 years. — Julie (@Juliescrazy) December 4, 2020