Ben Shapiro noticed what writer the New York Times Opinion section chose to describe “our democracy’s near-death experience”:

The gaslighting is just endless https://t.co/M2UwRbpFzW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 2, 2020

And who wrote that? A totally nonpartisan Democrat:

Susan Rice? Really? Susan Rice? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 2, 2020

Susan Rice? Well isn’t this special:

"It appears that our democracy dodged a bullet — or, more precisely, multiple concerted efforts by the president of the United States to torpedo its very foundations," writes @AmbassadorRice https://t.co/FHL4OJpHXj — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) December 2, 2020

This part, in particular, caught our eye:

Mr. Trump will leave office on Jan. 20, whether he acknowledges defeat or not. Yet, if his Republican enablers in Congress retain a Senate majority, they will not hesitate to reprise the politics of power at any cost, even by again subverting the democratic process.

Apparently only by Democrats having full control over every branch of government can the “democratic process” work as designed.

Expect the media to say it was magically revived on the 20th next month… — justin vung (@852852hk) December 2, 2020

We aren’t even a democracy, we are a constitutional republic. Get it right @nytimes. https://t.co/FLejlGkavz — Maria Elvira Salazar stan 🎄 (@VirginiaConser8) December 2, 2020

Their “corrections” department is currently busy dealing with more Paul Krugman falsehoods.