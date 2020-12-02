Ben Shapiro noticed what writer the New York Times Opinion section chose to describe “our democracy’s near-death experience”:

And who wrote that? A totally nonpartisan Democrat:

Susan Rice? Well isn’t this special:

This part, in particular, caught our eye:

Mr. Trump will leave office on Jan. 20, whether he acknowledges defeat or not. Yet, if his Republican enablers in Congress retain a Senate majority, they will not hesitate to reprise the politics of power at any cost, even by again subverting the democratic process.

Apparently only by Democrats having full control over every branch of government can the “democratic process” work as designed.

Their “corrections” department is currently busy dealing with more Paul Krugman falsehoods.

