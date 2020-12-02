In the past few weeks we’ve seen many examples of politicians who are big proponents of drastic lockdown/shutdown measures (for you, not themselves). For example, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed both have a French Laundry problem, and the mayor of Denver was caught traveling for Thanksgiving after advising everybody else to stay put.

Tony Plohetski, a reporter for the Austin American-Stateman, has the latest example of rank hypocrisy and Dem indifference to their own warnings:

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Trending

Why are we not surprised?

Yep, that’s him! Did he at least stay home for seven days after traveling as recommended here?

This is a great idea:

Bingo!

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19DemocratsSteve Adler