In the past few weeks we’ve seen many examples of politicians who are big proponents of drastic lockdown/shutdown measures (for you, not themselves). For example, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed both have a French Laundry problem, and the mayor of Denver was caught traveling for Thanksgiving after advising everybody else to stay put.

Tony Plohetski, a reporter for the Austin American-Stateman, has the latest example of rank hypocrisy and Dem indifference to their own warnings:

EXCLUSIVE: Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the public to "stay home if you can…this is not the time to relax" in a Nov. 9 Facebook video. He did not disclose that he was at a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas after flying on a private jet with eight family members and guests. pic.twitter.com/w1uZahGfpM — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 2, 2020

You just can’t make this stuff up.

The Mexico trip with family came the day after Adler hosted a small wedding for his daughter at a trendy South Congress Hotel with 20 attendees. Adler says he consulted with health authorities prior and that guests had to undergo COVID-19 testing and practice social distancing. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 2, 2020

Adler did not violate his own order or those by Gov. Greg Abbott. However, city hall insiders have begun quietly discussing Adler's personal activities. Adler has been a constant voice during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging residents to take precautions. Here is his statement: pic.twitter.com/atrNs6ELB8 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 2, 2020

Why are we not surprised?

Democrat coronavirus hypocrisy continues… The latest example: Austin, Texas's Democrat Mayor Steve Adler who told people to "stay home" from his timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO!! https://t.co/Y7SeT9wXL3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 2, 2020

PRO TIP: They all get caught violating the rules they put on you for two reasons: 1. They think you’re a chump who won’t do anything about it.

2. They’re not really scared of coronavirus. It’s all for show. https://t.co/28PetLxHR0 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 2, 2020

KVUE has video and screengrabs of Austin Mayor Steve Adler posting a video on Facebook from Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO on November 9 telling everyone in Austin to “STAY HOME to stop the spread” – While he was down in Mexico on vacation! RECALL THIS CLOWN !! https://t.co/SqldjV232Q — Teddy Brosevelt 🇺🇸 (@_TeddyBrosevelt) December 2, 2020

Yep, that’s him! Did he at least stay home for seven days after traveling as recommended here?

If you participated in high-risk Thanksgiving activities (indoor gatherings, travel, or any crowded gatherings) get tested at least 3-5 days after the event AND stay home for 7 days after gathering or traveling. If you test positive, follow @AusPublicHealth guidelines.

4/4 — Mayor Adler | 😷wear a mask. (@MayorAdler) December 2, 2020

This is a great idea:

At this point, it's a shorter list of politicians who haven't violated their own guidelines and recommendations. — AdamInHTownTX (The Honest Palmist) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 2, 2020

Bingo!