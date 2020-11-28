Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called on the international community to condemn Israeli “terrorists” after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, was assassinated. Former CIA Director John Brennan called the killing a “criminal act” and “highly reckless,” especially because he believes “responsible American leadership” will return to the White House on January 20th.

You just knew former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes would echo that sentiment, and sure enough Iran’s unofficial spokesman had this to say:

This is an outrageous action aimed at undermining diplomacy between an incoming US administration and Iran. It’s time for this ceaseless escalation to stop. https://t.co/ix6LpeVpcQ — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 27, 2020

Anybody surprised?

How come Iran's actions…like holding hostage an academic, using proxies to attack in Iraq, attacking Saudi Arabia with drones, mining ships, planting IEDs in the Golan…are never "outrageous" and undermine diplomacy? They literally had militias in Iraq fire rockets w impunity pic.twitter.com/feecC71zt2 — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) November 28, 2020

It would be easy to take this narrative more seriously if Iran's regime was held to some standard, ANY standard…as opposed to the total impunity and never critiqued. Remember they hung an innocent wrestler? The list of abuses is very long. And yet never called "outrageous" — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) November 28, 2020

This horrid regime literally held hostage, for trade, an academic. Where was the condemnation? https://t.co/XmKdYUVSAk — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) November 28, 2020

Rhodes seems upset that somebody had the audacity to not properly help usher in an expected new era of appeasement.

GREAT example of the self-obsessed Amerocentrism of the Obama doctrine of foreign policy Israel: *Strikes key figure in the nuclear arms program of a country that openly calls to obliterate it* Galaxy Brain Rhodes: They're doing this to embarrass Biden. https://t.co/RAoBvyj3UT — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 28, 2020

That is how you stop escalation you dope. If the mullahs get the bomb you really think they won’t escalate? Give it a rest junior. — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) November 28, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for your buddy — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) November 28, 2020

Yes, let’s not eradicate evil. Let’s reward it. You’re such a knob. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 28, 2020

Iran's man in America has more things to say. Ben, I am sorry your terrorist friends are getting killed. https://t.co/TUi5o0kdqK — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 28, 2020

Look who’s defending the terrorist. https://t.co/YnjrApnWep — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 28, 2020

It speaks such volumes about the Democrats that they view Israel as the problem and Iran as the solution https://t.co/VZGw4SXOxE — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 28, 2020

And the number of people who agree with that is what’s concerning.

Condolences, Ben.

And you had barely gotten over the loss of Soleimani. 😢 — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 28, 2020

It always hurts to lose a friend, Ben. https://t.co/aiwLM6bn8r — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 28, 2020

You know what never happened under President Trump? Our soldiers never knelt to the mullahs. You know what else happened? They started to lose their hold on power. Get ready for 4 years of appeasement. https://t.co/pE50mKbbIE — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) November 28, 2020

I'm sure you'll just send them pallets of cash while genuflecting… again. — Ordy Packard's Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) November 28, 2020

I lost a bet because of this tweet. I bet someone 🥃 that when Rhodes tweeted about Fakhrizadeh, he would steer clear of language about undermining the diplomacy of an incoming admin, because of everything he did around UNSCR 2334 in Dec 2016. I said it'd just too cute. Figures. https://t.co/bl0tMluTys — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 28, 2020

Killing terrorists isn't outrageous. Giving them pallets of cash is. https://t.co/g0n8kEXNyd — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 28, 2020

Find yourself a woman who loves you as much as Ben Rhodes loves the mullah dictators of Iran. https://t.co/4CPSxhcYOk — RBe (@RBPundit) November 28, 2020

I wish somebody loved me the way Ben Rhodes loves Iran. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 28, 2020

That’s all any of us could possibly hope for.