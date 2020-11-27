On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to strike down Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 regulations limiting the number of people allowed in houses of worship.

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said the Supreme Court ruling is dangerous — oh, and SCOTUS is “illegitimate”:

The new illegitimate 5-4 SCOTUS majority overturning a policy to put more lives in danger. https://t.co/i8zzrqB6Vr — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 26, 2020

Really? First pallet of self-awareness incoming:

says the guy who orchestrated giving $1 B in cash to the guys actually putting lives in danger. https://t.co/o6dRYfPUq9 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 27, 2020

Exactly!

Also, something didn’t take long:

The concern for attacking the legitimacy of our institutions did not last long, did it? https://t.co/LSTbykStsw https://t.co/P1uZvKYhWf — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 27, 2020

Yeah, it's Trump who's been trying to delegitimize our institutions. https://t.co/pSe1apJIFc — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 26, 2020

Undermining democratic institutions is good now https://t.co/oNAz7ReTmC — I. Noah Guy whose bloob is boibling (@Decentguyusedto) November 26, 2020

Apparently “attacking our institutions” isn’t an attack on those institutions if somebody on the Left does it.

Says the man who was wrong on every national security issue and paid terrorists with cash to prove it… — Matthew "Save The Turkeys" Betley🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) November 27, 2020

Rhodes, like all former Obama staffers, worships at the alter of state. Any SCOTUS ruling in favor of religious liberty is seen as “illegitimate” to these cretins. https://t.co/5kgIM2n83C — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 27, 2020

REMINDER: Everything that results in a win for the Right is “illegitimate” and everything that results in a win for the Left is 100% legitimate and any question about said legitimacy is a threat to democracy and America itself. https://t.co/JgMJSLmlzS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 26, 2020

One reason the left is so upset over the ruling is that houses of worship are what stand between the secular religion of the state and the populace. Ben is OK if restaurants and bars stay open. That should tell you something. https://t.co/n6Pu4BPvrC — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 26, 2020

There is no “put more lives in danger” exception to the Constitution that allows viewpoint discrimination. If Rhodes or Cuomo cared, they’d have pushed consistent policies that also ban protests. https://t.co/uU1u4df8Yq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 26, 2020

“Everything I don’t agree with is illegitimate!” A child’s guide to politics — Adrian Sanders #colts 🥇 (@4TS56) November 26, 2020

The only thing illegitimate about this is that it should have been 9-0. — Work The Trade (@WorkTheTrade1) November 26, 2020

Twitter should add its warning to this https://t.co/kMiRb7KXF0 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 26, 2020

And yet they didn’t. Go figure!