Earlier today former CIA Director John Brennan made it clear he was not happy about the reported assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh:

This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict.

Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits. https://t.co/0uZhyBTM3S — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

I do not know whether a foreign government authorized or carried out the the murder of Fakhrizadeh. Such an act of state-sponsored terrorism would be a flagrant violation of international law & encourage more governments to carry out lethal attacks against foreign officials. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

These assassinations are far different than strikes against terrorist leaders & operatives of groups like al-Qaida & Islamic State, which are not sovereign states. As illegitimate combatants under international law, they can be targeted in order to stop deadly terrorist attacks. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz joined many others in rolling their eyes while also asking a question that the media should put to Joe Biden when they’re finished finding out what’s his favorite ice cream flavor:

It’s bizarre to see a former head of the CIA consistently side with Iranian zealots who chant “Death to America.” And reflexively condemn Israel. Does Joe Biden agree? https://t.co/H38OB1ejCr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 27, 2020

We won’t hold our breath for reporters to ask Biden if he agrees with Brennan’s assessment.

He's still not over the loss of Soleimani. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 27, 2020

That’s quite possible.