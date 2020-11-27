Earlier today former CIA Director John Brennan made it clear he was not happy about the reported assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh:

Trending

Sen. Ted Cruz joined many others in rolling their eyes while also asking a question that the media should put to Joe Biden when they’re finished finding out what’s his favorite ice cream flavor:

We won’t hold our breath for reporters to ask Biden if he agrees with Brennan’s assessment.

That’s quite possible.

Tags: IranJohn BrennanTed Cruz