A judge in Pennsylvania has for now halted the process of certifying the presidential election in Pennsylvania:
NEWS: Pennsylvania judge blocks state from certifying election results in presidential and all other races.
Pennsylvania state judge sides with GOP, halting election certification
Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in that state’s Senate are hearing from Trump’s legal team today about their election challenges. President Trump even called in:
Giuliani briefly introduced "surprise guest" at the Pennsylvania Republican meeting in Gettysburg, but @realDonaldTrump said audibly on the phone that attorneys should let the people testifying finish before he spoke.
President Trump via phone call into PA hearing: "This election was rigged and we can't let that happen."
“We’ve got to turn this election around…”
President Trump calling into Pennsylvania hearing, "We won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all of these swing states by a lot."
He's listening to the hearing on @OANN.@FoxNews isn't covering it.
Here’s video of the call:
BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump calls into the Pennsylvania State Legislature Hearing on Election Irregularities.
Now there’s something you don’t see and hear every day!
This is wild. https://t.co/wFHzpGo2zb
That Trump testimony was wild
