Former President Barack Obama has a volume of his memoir out now (yes, it’s 700 pages and is only part one), and as a result he’s been getting a fresh boost with the revisionist history from the media. Here’s just one example:
Barack Obama's presidency represented a genuine effort to break through partisan polarisation, which mainly showed what an impossible ambition that was https://t.co/MVr54jpFTP
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 22, 2020
Really? A lot of people have a very different recollection of Obama’s eight years in office.
Gaslighting, illustrated. https://t.co/yfuCzwH8YI
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 23, 2020
It’s laughable…
Zero republicans voted for Obamacare, the police acted stupidly, if you like your dr you can keep your dr, clinging to their religion and guns, i have a pen and a phone… https://t.co/sEkt0IlIDO
— MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) November 23, 2020
And the list goes on.
I am so old I remember when The Economist was an amazing magazine.
— Bodezaffa (@Bodezaffa) November 23, 2020
Are you The Economist or the Democratic Party? Which are you?
— Melle Emmanuel (@karra_melle) November 22, 2020
This is, of course, the opposite of true; Obama is why we are where we are. https://t.co/gUSUPfVoJT
— 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) November 23, 2020
Oh, is THAT what he meant by the sit in the back of the bus comment? Or the pen and the phone? Or I won?
— Miss Millie (@SparklepantsMil) November 23, 2020
I'd like to congratulate Barack Obama on being named editor at The Economist. https://t.co/jIJg75D0Md
— Bill Harvey's Ghost (@TheGhostsGhost) November 23, 2020
That's…hysterical.
— 🦃 Duchess of Come and Take My Thanksgiving 🦃 (@AnnaDsays) November 23, 2020
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 23, 2020
Need a laugh this morning? https://t.co/CaQwnEVVpZ pic.twitter.com/9YuuZ97bLM
— Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) November 23, 2020
Tweets From Earth-2 https://t.co/vfXgMjMHMD
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) November 23, 2020
That’s the same Earth 2 where Hillary is currently the president.
***
Related:
