Former President Barack Obama has a volume of his memoir out now (yes, it’s 700 pages and is only part one), and as a result he’s been getting a fresh boost with the revisionist history from the media. Here’s just one example:

Really? A lot of people have a very different recollection of Obama’s eight years in office.

It’s laughable…

Trending

And the list goes on.

That’s the same Earth 2 where Hillary is currently the president.

***

Related:

‘UNHINGED’! Barack Obama’s allegations about Trump are a lock for induction to the Projection Hall of Fame

Tags: Barack ObamaThe Economist