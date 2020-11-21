As we told you yesterday, the International Emmy Awards announced that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo would receive an award for his leadership and “masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.” No, seriously:

Gov Andrew M Cuomo of NY will receive the International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world. The Emmy will be presented to @NYGovCuomo on Nov 23 https://t.co/dwKIImwYNV pic.twitter.com/1mKkmg6FKW — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 20, 2020

Janice Dean continues to roll her eyes this morning:

Good morning to everyone except the guy that just won an Emmy. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 21, 2020

The Fox News meteorologist, who lost her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York adult care facilities, joins the rest of us in disbelief:

I guess if @TheEmmys award goes to an actor pretending to be a governor, then @NYGovCuomo deserves it. pic.twitter.com/nKwQRfLz4n — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 20, 2020

Thousands of elderly that died in nursing homes thanks to your winner’s “leadership” won’t be able to watch this show, unfortunately. https://t.co/S7UPHkLxwk — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 20, 2020

That will no doubt go unmentioned during the award ceremony.

Dean also had a suggestion for the International Emmy Awards in light of who they’ll soon be honoring:

I wonder if the @TheEmmys will add an extra in memoriam section after they give @NYGovCuomo his award remembering all the seniors who died thanks to his amazing leadership skills. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 20, 2020

And could they please let Dean have the following role in the show?

This made me lol. https://t.co/L80Kqej5mj — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 21, 2020

Please consider it, Int’l Emmy Awards. (As if)