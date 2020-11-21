Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced what he called a “limited stay-at-home order” — aka “curfew” — that starts tonight and will stay in effect until at least December 21st:

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

Considering the show of hypocrisy Newsom was recently busted for, the Babylon Bee has applied a motive to the governor’s new stay-at-home order:

Newsom Announces Curfew So He Won't Have To Wait In Long Line At Fancy Restaurants https://t.co/Kw1MqRVA0b — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2020

As always, so real it might not be fake.

This is not satire. — Don't call me buddy, chief 🔇 (@1MadScientist_) November 20, 2020

It’s almost impossible to tell the difference anymore.

It all makes sense now. https://t.co/bKu6y3cSp5 — Michael Stewart Browell (@Michael_Browell) November 21, 2020