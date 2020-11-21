Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced what he called a “limited stay-at-home order” — aka “curfew” — that starts tonight and will stay in effect until at least December 21st:

Considering the show of hypocrisy Newsom was recently busted for, the Babylon Bee has applied a motive to the governor’s new stay-at-home order:

As always, so real it might not be fake.

It’s almost impossible to tell the difference anymore.

Tags: Babylon BeecaliforniacoronavirusCOVID-19Gov. Gavin Newsom