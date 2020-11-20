White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a briefing today, and most of the questions centered on either the Trump campaign contesting election results in several states, or the forthcoming coronavirus vaccine.

Not unlike yesterday’s briefing from VP Mike Pence, there was an eruption of reporter comments when McEnany ended the presser. But before she walked away, McEnany had something to say to a CNN journo:

McEnany ends her first press briefing in weeks by telling CNN's @kaitlancollins: "I don't call on activists." (She'd just called on @ChanelRion.) Collins replied: "That's not doing your job, your taxpayer-funded job." — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 20, 2020

"I don't call on activists," @PressSec says to heckling reporters as she ends the White House press briefing pic.twitter.com/Wb6r6EOZHG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 20, 2020

When former conservative reporter-turned-Zuckerville resident Kaitlan Collins complains to @PressSec @KayleighMcEnany about not being called on during today's White House Press Briefing, McEnany leans into the mics to say, "I don't call on activists." 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gG3HG8XAlK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 20, 2020

Isn’t it funny how the press takes such offense to anybody from Team Trump saying they’re activists when they spend every hour of every day of every week proving that accusation true?

