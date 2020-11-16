In many states around the U.S. there are fresh directives from state governors in regards to coronavirus shutdowns, rules, regulations and the like. In Nevada, the Las Vegas City Council obviously wanted business owners to know that enforcers of these arbitrary makeshift laws are on the job and making their rounds:

Our business license officers & compliance ambassadors continue to visit 300 businesses per day every day, to ensure they are following @GovSisolak's recent directive to help keep workers and visitors safe. Learn more: https://t.co/vKbr3Z204m pic.twitter.com/9slLStocT0 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 14, 2020

“Compliance ambassadors”? George Orwell unavailable for comment:

"Compliance Ambassador" Orwell's corpse just convulsed https://t.co/Hgy7aYs59G — Problematic Pleb (@ProblematicPleb) November 15, 2020

'Compliance Ambassadors' sounds like code for government stooges https://t.co/VCniLNp94B — President Elect Gratmccall (@gratmccall) November 16, 2020

Maybe Gavin Newsom’s visit to Nevada when he was campaigning for Joe Biden made a difference.

1984 has arrived.

George Orwell talked about…. — Bolsoringa Caipira🇧🇷🤡 (@MRao1802) November 16, 2020

This is unconstitutional. — Drew (@LGD950003) November 15, 2020

You're killing America by destroying the middle class and small businesses. We know why you'd want that too: all peaceful democracies require a robust middle class. We see you. https://t.co/bc2Yva7CX2 — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 17, 2020

My next Vegas trip is on indefinite hold. — BOOMER'62 (@TADinKaty) November 16, 2020

"Come back with a warrant" — President Elect of No New Normal (@treehousetim) November 16, 2020